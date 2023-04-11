WhatsApp's companion mode is now rolling out to all beta users on Android

WhatsApp has been working on a "companion mode" for at least a few months, with the feature first being spotted back in November 2022. Now, Meta is finally ready to release the capability for all WhatsApp Beta users on Android.

Companion mode is quite similar to Linked Devices, which was made available back in 2021. However, a key difference is that it allows you to use your WhatsApp account on other mobile devices. In essence, it is an extension of Linked Devices such that it allows you to access your WhatsApp chats on a secondary mobile device without having your primary phone connected to the internet.

Additionally, companion mode can link up to four smartphones whereas Linked Devices is constrained to PCs, tablets, and certain smart displays. That said, just like Linked Devices, it ensures that all your chats are synced once you pair to another smartphone with a QR code.

Companion mode is reportedly rolling out to all WhatsApp Beta users on Android. Unfortunately, the functionality is not officially available for iOS users yet but we should expect availability to expand as testing continues. Eligible users can download version 2.23.8.2 of the WhatsApp Beta app from the Google Play Store to leverage companion mode in their daily WhatsApp usage.

Source: WABetaInfo