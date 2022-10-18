Windows 10 2022 Update is now available with 'a limited set' of productivity features

Microsoft has started rolling out the latest feature update for Windows 10. The Windows 10 2022 Update is now available as an enablement package for those sticking to good-old Windows 10 (version 2004 and newer).

The software giant is yet to publish the official changelog for Windows 10 2022 Update (or 22H2), but do not get your hopes too high. Microsoft says the latest Windows 10 release "will have a limited set of features focused on productivity and management." Unfortunately, that is everything we currently know about Windows 10's latest "feature update."

Regular customers running Windows 10 2022 Update Home and Professional editions will receive 18 months of support, while commercial customers with Enterprise and Education editions will get 30 months of servicing. Microsoft has also reminded that at least one version of Windows 10 will remain supported until October 14, 2025, which means users can expect more similar updates in the future.

If you want to install Windows 10 2022 Update right now, head to Settings > Update and Security > Windows Update and click the Check for updates button. Press Download and install once your computer detects the update. Alternatively, you can download official ISO files for a clean installation or an in-place upgrade.