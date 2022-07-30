Microsoft suggests new features will be coming to Windows 10 version 22H2

Last month, we found out that Windows 10 version 22H2 is indeed on the way. Shortly after, the update landed in the Release Preview Channel and you can follow this guide to install it as well. It's unclear if Windows 10 version 22H2 brings any new features because right now, it's just an enablement package that bumps the build number. So there's really no major benefit to installing it.

That said, Microsoft has confirmed two things recently. In a recently updated blog post (spotted by Thurrott.com), the company has noted that the upcoming version of Windows 10 has a "scoped" set of features and Microsoft will share more details about it later this year. So while we do know that new features will eventually arrive, we don't know exactly what they will be.

Meanwhile, another blog post intended to help commercial customers and companies in Windows 10 deployments has explicitly noted that there are no changes in the Windows Hardware Compatibility Program (WHCP) for version 22H2. All the requirements are exactly the same as Windows 10, version 2004. That said, this is not really surprising since WHCP guidelines have remained static for the past few versions of Windows 10. You can find more details quoted below:

WHCP requirements – No change. Windows 10, version 2004 requirements remain applicable for Windows 10, version 22H2.

No change. Windows 10, version 2004 requirements remain applicable for Windows 10, version 22H2. Windows Hardware Lab Kit – No change. Since WHCP requirements will persist in Windows 10, version 22H2, the Windows Hardware Lab Kit (Windows HLK) will also remain the same. There will not be a new Windows HLK release for Windows 10, version 22H2 and partners can continue using Windows 10, version 2004 HLK for certification.

All in all, Windows 10 version 22H2 is available to install right now but it's unclear what features will be eventually lit up in it. Microsoft will share more details on this front in the coming months. It is also important to note that Windows 10 is supported until 2025, but it seems like development efforts will be more concentrated towards Windows 11.