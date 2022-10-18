Windows 11's Moment 1 update is now available for download

In addition to Windows 10 2022 Update, the next update for the old operating system, Microsoft has started rolling out the previously promised batch of new features for Windows 11. The update, aka "Moment 1," is now available for all eligible systems running Windows 11 2022 Update. You can check out what is new in the latest feature update for Windows 11 in the official video from Microsoft.

This is the same update that has been rolling out via the Windows Insider Channels, so the changelog is well known by now, considering this update has been in preview since July.

The full changelog is below:

  • Tabbed File Explorer and improved favorites. File Explorer in Windows 11 now lets you open folders in tabs to keep fewer windows floating around. There is also an updated favorites section allowing you to pin the most used files.Tabbed File Explorer in Windows 11
  • Suggested actions. Windows 11 provides improved collaboration and productivity by detecting phone numbers or future dates in text and suggesting actions in related apps like Phone Link, Teams, Skype, Calendar, etc.Suggested Actions in Windows 11
  • Taskbar Overflow. Apps that do not fit the taskbar now appear in a new overflow menu like the one in the notification area, providing one space for all running programs.Taskbar overflow in Windows 11
  • Right-click to launch Task Manager. You can now right-click the taskbar to launch Task Manager. Microsoft introduced this much-needed change in one of the recent Dev builds, but it appears to be missing in today's release.The option to open Task Manager by right-clicking the taskbar in Windows 11
  • Improved sharing. Microsoft has enhanced the Windows Share experience to let the operating system detect more discoverable devices nearby directly from the desktop, File Explorer, Photos, Xbox, and other applications.
  • Android apps support and Amazon App Store. Windows 11 now supports Android apps in 31 countries via the Amazon App Store with its 50,000 titles.
  • The redesigned Photos app. The update will arrive later this month.
    Multi-view window in Photos app Windows 11

Microsoft is now working on another batch of improvements for its operating system. The company recently announced a native screen recorder, iCloud integration in the Photos app, and several Apple services coming soon to Windows 11.

