Windows 10 Build 19045.2787 in Release Preview Channel contains many improvements

Microsoft has released a new Windows 10 Build 19045.2787 (KB5023773) for Windows Insiders i﻿n the Release Preview Channel. The new version does not contain any new features, but concentrates instead on bug fixes and improvements.

The full changelog can be viewed below:

This update affects the ms-appinstaller URI. It now works with the DesktopAppInstaller policy.

The update addresses an issue that affects the Remote Procedure Call Service (rpcss.exe). The issue might cause a race condition between the Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) and the Microsoft Remote Procedure Call (RPC) endpoint mapper.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Microsoft HTML Application Host (HTA). This issue blocks code execution that uses Microsoft HTA. This occurs when you turn on Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) User Mode Code Integrity (UMCI) enforced mode.

This update addresses an issue that affects Desired State Configuration. It loses its previously configured options. This occurs if metaconfig.mof is missing.

This update addresses compatibility issues that affect some printers. These printers use Windows Graphical Device Interface (GDI) printer drivers. These drivers do not completely adhere to GDI specifications.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Simple Certificate Enrollment Protocol (SCEP) certificate. The system reports some SCEP certificate installations as failed. Instead, the system should report them as pending.

This update addresses an issue that affects USB printers. The system classifies them as multimedia devices even though they are not.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Fast Identity Online 2.0 (FIDO2) PIN credential icon. It does not appear on the credentials screen of an external monitor. This occurs when that monitor is attached to a closed laptop.

This update affects applications that use the Windows UI Library in the Windows App SDK (WinUI 3). It makes printing for them possible on Windows 10 devices.

This update addresses an issue that affects the SharedPC account manager. It cannot delete multiple accounts during cleanup.

This update addresses an issue that might affect lsass.exe. It might stop responding. This occurs when it sends a Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) query to a domain controller that has a very large LDAP filter.

You can view Microsoft's announcement blog post here, and you can download the build via Windows Update through Windows 10 22H2 as a Windows Insider in the Release Preview Channel.