KB5040525: Microsoft confirms Windows 10 Universal Print, Group Policy, Backup bugfixes

Microsoft has released a new build for Windows 10 Insiders, who are fighting the recently revived Beta and the Release preview channels. The latest build, 19045.4713, under KB5040525, confirms bug fixes for Universal Print, Windows Backup, Group Policy, and more.

The full changelog is given below:

For Windows Insiders on Windows 10 in the Beta Channel, we’re beginning to roll out the following improvements [Search on the Taskbar] We are beginning to roll out a fix where you will see search box on your secondary monitors when the setting for search on the taskbar is set to “Search box”. Insiders in the Beta Channel on Windows 10 who want to be the first to get features gradually rolled out to you can turn ON the toggle to get the latest updates as they are available via Settings > Updated & Security > Windows Update. Over time, we will increase the rollouts of features to everyone with the toggle turned on. Should you keep this toggle off, new features will gradually be rolled out to your device over time once they are ready. This update includes the following features and improvements for Windows Insiders in BOTH the Beta and Release Preview Channels Items bolded in brackets indicate the area of the change being documented: [FrameShutdownDelay] The browser ignores its value in the “HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main” registry key. [Wi-Fi Protected Access 3 (WPA3)] In the Group Policy editor, HTML preview rendering fails. [Group Policy Preferences Item Level Targeting (ILT) and Local Users and Groups] You cannot choose a group from the target domain for ILT. Also, you cannot choose an account from Local Users and Groups. The forest does not appear. This issue occurs when you deploy multiple forests, and the target domain has a one-way trust with the domain of the admin. This issue affects Enhanced Security Admin Environment (ESAE), Hardened Forests (HF), or Privileged Access Management (PAM) deployments. [Transmission Control Protocol (TCP)] The TCP send code often causes a system to stop responding during routine tasks, such as file transfers. This issue leads to an extended send loop. [Print Support App] When you use the app with a USB device, the app stops responding and does not print. This issue also limits the functions of the user interface. [Universal Print clients] They fail to communicate with the Universal Print service. This affects printing functions. This issue occurs when you turn on Web Proxy Auto Discovery (WPAD). [Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC)] This update prevents a stop error that occurs when you apply more than 32 policies. A memory leak occurs that might exhaust system memory as time goes by. This issue occurs when you provision a device. WDAC fails to verify the policies of some apps.

[Windows Kernel Vulnerable Driver Blocklist file (DriverSiPolicy.p7b)] This update adds to the list of drivers that are at risk for Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks. [Windows Backup] Backup sometimes fails. This occurs when a device has an Extensible Firmware Interface (EFI) system partition (ESP). [DHCP Option 235 (known issue)] Some Windows devices use this option to find Microsoft Connected Cache (MCC) nodes in their network. But you might not be able to use these nodes when you find them. Instead, these devices download updates and apps from the public internet. Because of this, download traffic increases.

You can view the official blog post here on Microsoft's website.