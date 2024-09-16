Microsoft releases Windows 10 build 19045.4955 to Insider Beta and Release Preview channels

Microsoft has released the latest build for Windows 10, version 22H2, for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Beta and Release Preview channels. The new build number is 19045.4955, under KB5043131.

This appears to be a pretty minor update with no new features but with a number of bug fixes. here is the changelog:

[Microsoft Entra single sign-on (SSO)] The SSO notice that the European Digital Markets Act (DMA) requires prompts too often. This occurs when you authenticate using a certificate. To learn more, see: Upcoming changes to Windows single sign-on.

The SSO notice that the European Digital Markets Act (DMA) requires prompts too often. This occurs when you authenticate using a certificate. To learn more, see: Upcoming changes to Windows single sign-on. [IE mode] Microsoft Edge sometimes stops responding when you use IE mode.

Microsoft Edge sometimes stops responding when you use IE mode. [Country and Operator Settings Asset] This update brings COSA profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

This update brings COSA profiles up to date for certain mobile operators. [Media playback] Playback of some media might stop when you use certain surround sound technology.

Playback of some media might stop when you use certain surround sound technology. [File Explorer and taskbar] Windows server stops responding when you use apps like File Explorer and the taskbar.

Windows server stops responding when you use apps like File Explorer and the taskbar. [Windows Update opt-in notifications] They now appear when you sign in.

They now appear when you sign in. [Directory enumeration] This might fail if a directory has symbolic links that have long target names.

You can check out the full blog post here. This happens to be the first new build release for any member of the Windows Insider Program in over two weeks. The last such release was rolled out on August 30, when Microsoft released the 22635.4145 build for Windows 11 for the Beta channel along with a new 27695 build for the Canary Channel.

Windows Insider Members for Windows 11 in the Dev Channel have been waiting for even longer to get a new release. The last such build for that channel was Build 26120.1542, which was released on August 19.

The members of the Windows Server Insider Program got a new release earlier this month. Build 26280 was sent out to members of that program on September 6.