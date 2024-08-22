Windows 10 22H2 Release Preview and Beta Chanel builds 19045.4842 (KB5041582) are out

Microsoft has released the latest build of Windows 10, version 22H2 for members of the Windows Insider Program in both the Release Preview channel and the Beta channel. The build number for both channels is 19045.4842, under KB5041582. This update has a few small features and bug fixes.

Here is the changelog:

This update includes the following features and improvements for Windows Insiders in BOTH the Beta and Release Preview Channels Items bolded in brackets indicate the area of the change being documented: [Input Method Editor (IME)] When a combo box has input focus, a memory leak might occur when you close that window.

When a combo box has input focus, a memory leak might occur when you close that window. [Country and Operator Settings Asset] This update brings COSA profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

This update brings COSA profiles up to date for certain mobile operators. [ Bluetooth] An app stops responding because of a memory leak in a device.

An app stops responding because of a memory leak in a device. [Bind Filter Driver] Your system might stop responding when it accesses symbolic links.

Your system might stop responding when it accesses symbolic links. [Unified Write Filter (UWF) and Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM)] An SCCM task to re-enable UWF fails because of a deadlock in UWF. This stops the device from restarting when you expect it.

You can check out the full blog post here.

Microsoft has already released new Windows Insider Release Preview builds for Windows 11. One release was for Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2, and contained a number of additional features. The other was for the newest version of Windows 11, 24H2. It was originally a pretty minor build in terms of features, but Microsoft rolled out some additional features mostly for its File Explorer section, a day after the initial release.

Microsoft has also released Windows 11 builds for members of the Windows Insider Progam in the Dev Channel and Beta Channel earlier this week. Members of the Canary Channel last got a build on August 15 which got updated two days later on August 17.