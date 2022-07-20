Google Search now provides better suicide prevention information in the U.S.

Google has announced that it has updated its search results with a new suicide prevention number in the United States to ensure people get connected to counselors as quickly as possible during critical moments. The firm said that hotlines are posted at the top of search results related to suicide in dozens of countries and most recently rolled out the feature in Costa Rica, Pakistan, and Belgium.

The 988 hotline number is provided by 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Its network consists of more than 200 state and local call centers, all paid for by the U.S. Department of Health and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Explaining what happens if you call the number, Dr John Draper, Executive Director of 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, said:

“Hope has a new number, and it's 988. This is a historic moment in our country's approach to mental health. When people call or text 988, they will be connected to trained counselors who will hear them, support them and connect them to resources. With this transition to 988, our hope is to reach so many more people in emotional crisis, and connect them to care.”

With 75% of Americans turning to the internet for health and wellness advice, Google says it’s important that it provides information like suicide hotline numbers front and center. In the U.S., suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people aged 10-14 and 25-34. Hopefully, the new hotline number will enable more people to get the help they need.