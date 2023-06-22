Windows 11 Beta build (KB5027311) fixes registry compatibility, gets more Network settings

Today, Microsoft has released builds 22621.1906 and Build 22631.1906 (KB5027311) to the Beta Channel for Windows 11 Insiders. The company writes in its blog post:

Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.1906 and Build 22631.1906 (KB5027311) to the Beta Channel. Build 22631.1906 = New features rolling out.

= New features rolling out. Build 22621.1906 = New features off by default.

The new build fixes a compatibility issue related to the registry, gets redesigned Windows Security (Firewall) notification, allows hiding the time and date on System Tray, and more. The full changelog is given below:

Changes and Improvements in Build 22631.1906 [Taskbar & System Tray] You can now hide the time and date in the system tray. You can turn this on by right-clicking on the system tray clock and choosing “Adjust date and time”.

When right-clicking on the network icon in the system tray, we’ve added the option to diagnose network problems. Option to diagnose network problems added when you right-click on network icon in the system tray. [Lock screen] We have updated the network flyout on the Lock screen to align with Windows 11 design principles. Network flyout on Lock screen now aligns to the Windows 11 design principles. [Networking] Added support for bridging adapters via command line via netsh. [Windows Security] We have updated the Windows Security (firewall) notification dialogs that match the Windows 11 visuals. Updated Windows Security notification dialogs. [Settings] We have added links to advanced properties for network adapters and internet properties under Settings > Network & internet > Advanced network settings. Link to advanced properties for network adapters in Settings. We have added a way to view Wi-Fi passwords for your known networks via Settings > Network & internet > Wi-Fi and “Manage known networks”. View Wi-Fi passwords for known wireless networks in Settings. Based on your feedback, we have added additional options to the Data Usage page that allows for daily and weekly data limits. The page will also now show how far a data limit has been exceeded.

We added the ability to join Bluetooth Personal Area networks under the Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Devices . This option will appear for paired devices like Phones that are sharing internet over Bluetooth.

. This option will appear for paired devices like Phones that are sharing internet over Bluetooth. Right-clicking on a Win32 app in Start, or searching for the app, and choosing “Uninstall” will now take you to the Settings to uninstall the app.

The settings page for wheel devices such as the Surface Dial has been updated to better match the Windows 11 design principles. Updated wheel devices settings page. Fixes for BOTH Build 22621.1906 & Build 22631.1906 This update addresses a compatibility issue. The issue occurs because of unsupported use of the registry.

You can find the official blog post here.