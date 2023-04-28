Windows 11 Insider Canary Preview Build 25352 released with new widget picker experience

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 Insider build for people who are in the Canary Channel. The new build number is 25352. It contains a new widget picker experience, and there's also an important change to the Canary Channel going forward.

Here is the changelog:

Starting with today’s build, Windows Insiders in the Canary Channel will notice that the name of the branch shown in the desktop watermark has changed to ZN_RELEASE. Just like we have done in the past, we can change which branch we flight builds from. As our engineers work in development cycles internally, we may prioritize work being done in a specific branch and may need to move Insiders between branches. We are treating these builds the same as we would treat builds from the RS_PRERELEASE branch. As a result of this change, Insiders will notice that some features have been removed temporarily. We look to bring these features back to Insiders in the future. And builds from the ZN_RELEASE branch should not be viewed as being matched to a specific Windows 11 release. Changes and Improvements [Widgets] We are beginning to roll out a new widget picker experience to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels with an image that gives a visual preview of the widget before pinning, a deep linking ability that allows users to jump directly to the picker from the provider app/service as well as a link to the widgets Store collection page where users can discover more apps with widgets. Updated widgets picker

You can check out the full blog post here.