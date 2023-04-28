The latest Skype Insider build adds the Today tab to desktop users and more

Microsoft has released a new build for members of the Skype Insider program. The new build number is 8.97.76.300 and has a couple of new features, including adding the Today tab for desktop users, along with many bug fixes.

Here is the changelog:

What’s new? Bing rebranded: Introducing the new 'GPT AI Co-pilot' conversation header across all platforms. Continue to enjoy AI-powered real-time answers and insights, along with improvements to your Bing chat experience in both 1:1 and group conversations. Download the latest Skype update here. Desktop Today tab: Keep your finger on the pulse with the latest news and trends as we bring the Today tab experience from mobile to desktop platforms. Discover more about the Skype Today tab. Currently only available in the US. Bug fixes: Skype chat translation (1:1) in a translated conversation was only working one-way on Windows.

On tapping a notification, it didn’t navigate you directly to the message on which that reaction was made on iPhone.

The Share button shared the link twice​ on iOS.

Not receiving missed calls notifications on iOS.

UI is broken when bookmarking your own message on Web on Mac.

Could not enter into a chat group when clicking a non Bing url link on Web on Windows.

You can check out the full blog post here.