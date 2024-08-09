Windows 11 Insider Dev Channel build 26120.1350 (KB5041871) adds Android share feature

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 build for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Dev Channel. The new build number is 26120.1350. under KB5041871. It adds a feature which lets users access the Windows share window to share content with an Android device. It also has some bug fixes and some known issues.

Here is the change log:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Dev Channel with toggle on

[General]

When installing an MSIX package either locally or via the web (ms-appinstaller://?source=), we are beginning to roll out a change where Microsoft SmartScreen is used to verify the source of the MSIX package and if it’s safe to install.

[Windows Share]

We are rolling out the ability to easily share content to an Android device from Windows share window. The feature requires you to pair your Android device to your Windows PC using the Link to Windows app on Android and Phone Link on your PC.

Updated UI for sharing content to an Android device via the Windows share window showing an updated icon in the Nearby Share section.

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Dev Channel with toggle on

[Task Manager]

Fixed the issue causing graphs on the Performance page in Task Manager to not show the correct colors when using dark mode again.

Fixes for everyone in the Dev Channel

[Windows Sandbox]

We fixed the issue causing Windows Sandbox to fail to launch with error 0x80370106.

[Voice Access]

Fixed an issue where Voice Access commands weren’t working for non-English supported languages.

Known issues

[General]

[IMPORTANT] Windows Insiders joining the Dev Channel on PCs running Windows 11, version 24H2 Build 26100.xxxx will see “(repair version)” noted next to the latest Dev Channel build from Windows Update. This is nothing to worry about as all it means is that an in-place upgrade will happen to update your PC to the latest build in the Dev Channel.

Adding additional languages or optional features may fail with error 0x800f081f.

[Task Manager]

Navigating between different pages in Task Manager may crash Task Manager.

[Input]

We’re working on the fix for an issue causing text suggestions for the hardware keyboard to not work properly (selecting one unexpectedly concatenates).