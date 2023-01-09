Windows 11 might soon start recommending content in File Explorer

According to findings published by @XenoPanther on Twitter, Microsoft is considering pressing on with recommended content in Windows 11. We already have recommended apps and files in the Start menu; now prepare to see recommended files in File Explorer.

Digging out the most recent versions of the shell32.dll.mui and propsys.dll.mui file revealed a new feature in the Folder Options window. The privacy section on the General tab contains a new checkbox called "Show recommended content." @PhantomOfEarth reports spotting related velocity features (IDs you can enable using the ViveTool app), but they are force-disabled in the latest Windows 11 Dev build.

As of now, there is no extra information about this feature, so how it will work is anybody's guess. It might show files and folders, or Microsoft could use it as another way to push ads. The company is no stranger to showing banners in File Explorer (remember OneDrive ads?), and the new option could continue that. Fortunately, users will have the opportunity (allegedly) to disable recommended content in File Explorer. Finally, we do not know whether Microsoft plans to announce it in future Windows 11 preview updates.

The idea of Windows 11 recommending random files whenever you open File Explorer sounds odd, so we cannot wait for Microsoft to announce and explain the feature.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently backtracked one of the worst Start menu changes. Microsoft considered implementing website ads recommendations in the Start menu but later decided to ditch the idea. Windows 11 build 25272 removed websites, leaving only recommended files and apps in the Start menu.

What do you think about seeing file recommendations in File Explorer? Do you think it is a good idea? Let us know in the comments.