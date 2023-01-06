Microsoft backtracks one of the worst Start menu changes in Windows 11

Several weeks ago, we published an article detailing five not-so-great features coming soon to Windows 11. Recommended websites in the Start menu (introduced in build 25247) appear in the list as arguably one of Microsoft's worst ideas. Luckily, the company has decided to backtrack that controversial change. Those unhappy with Windows 11 showing more ads on the Start menu will be glad to learn that developers removed recommended websites in the latest preview build.

Here is what Microsoft has said about the change in Windows 11 build 25272:

We are removing the suggestion action for searching copied text in Microsoft Edge and showing recommend common websites on the Recommended section in Start – both of which began rolling out with Build 25247. Thanks to all the Insiders who gave us feedback on these two experiences. As a reminder, features and experiences we try out in the Dev Channel may get removed and never released beyond the Dev Channel as we incubate new ideas and get feedback from Insiders.

It is interesting to see Microsoft removing the ability to search highlighted text in Edge, especially considering that Windows 11 lets you modify it to work with other browsers. Microsoft might bring the feature back in future updates or remove it for good due to negative feedback, low usage among insiders, or other factors. Whatever the motivation behind the decision, most users will be happy to see Microsoft making the Start menu arguably less annoying.