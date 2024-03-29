Microsoft is finally fixing the address bar in Windows 11 File Explorer

Windows 11 version 23H2, which was released in late 2023, brought a few modern elements to File Explorer, including a redesigned address bar. Despite the fancy looks, improved accessibility, and better optimizations for touch inputs, there was one major catch: the operating system would no longer let you drag files and folders onto the address bar to move them up a folder or few. The change upset quite a lot of Windows users, so Microsoft is fixing the situation.

The latest Windows 11 preview build from the Beta Channel finally lets you drag and drop objects onto the address bar in File Explorer. Here is a brief demo:

Microsoft has not announced the change yet, but you can already enable it in build 22635.3420 using the ViVeTool app. Here is how:

Download ViveTool from GitHub and unpack the files in a convenient and easy-to-find folder. Launch the elevated Command Prompt (run as Administrator) and navigate to the folder containing the ViveTool files with the CD command. For example, if you have placed ViveTool in C:\Vive, type CD C:\Vive. Type vivetool /enable /id:47664723 and press Enter. If that does not work, enable 48433719 the same way. Restart your computer.

Now launch File Explorer and try pulling a file or folder onto the address bar. As you drag it, a small "Move to" popup should appear.

There is no information on when the updated address bar will make it to the Stable Chanel (we gotta wait for a public announcement in the Windows Insider Program first), but stuff in the Beta Channel usually goes to the public quite quickly. Hopefully, Microsoft will not make customers wait too long for this one.

Check out other features in build 22635.3420, including a built-in QR code generator, in our dedicated article.

Credit for the discovery goes to @PhantomOfEarth on X.