Surface Laptop Studio gets improved Windows Hello facial recognition

Surface Laptop Studio owners can download new firmware from Windows Update. The latest release is now available with improvements for Windows Hello, making facial recognition more accurate and reliable.

What is new in the January 2023 firmware update for the Surface Laptop Studio?

This update improves Windows Hello facial recognition.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 5.65.139.0 Surface Touch G6 Firmware Update - Firmware

And here is the extra information with known issues, extra steps, and compatibility:

Supported Devices Surface Laptop Studio (all configurations) Supported Windows Windows 10 20H2 and newer

Windows 11 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support Website (manual installation) Additional Steps No additional steps required Known Issues No known issues in this release

If you are thinking about buying the Surface Laptop Studio, you can get it with an 11% discount on Amazon. The i5/16GB/512GB is now available for $1,599 ($200 off).

Microsoft will continue releasing new firmware and drivers for the Surface Laptop Studio until at least October 5, 2025. The last Surface computer to stop getting software support is the Surface Laptop 2. Its support lifecycle ended on December 27, 2022.