Valve: Windows 11's market share on Steam decreased in December 2023

The results of the December 2023 Steam Hardware and Software Survey are now available, showing what kinds of PC hardware and software customers use to access the platform and play games. It also indicates how popular Windows 11 is among the gaming audience. As a reminder, participation in the survey is optional, and the survey aims to provide developers with a platform-average picture and help determine how to improve Steam.

96.40% of all Steam users run Windows on their devices. 53.45% of that number is Windows 10, which is still the most popular operating system for work and entertainment. In December 2023, Windows 10 lost a small 0.16% of its market share.

Windows 11 is getting very close to its predecessor. After crossing the 42% mark in November 2023, the operating system drew back a little, losing 0.09% of users. In total, according to Valve, 41.95% of Windows computers connected to Steam run Windows 11. Older Windows versions also went down slightly, except for a mysterious "Windows 2019 64-bit" with its 0.06%.

Windows 10 64-bit: 53.45% (-0.08) Windows 11: 41.95% (-0.09) Windows 7 64-bit: 0.68% (-0.01) Windows 8.1 64-bit: 0.15% (-0.01%) Windows 2019 64-bit: 0.06% (+0.06)

Now to the hardware side of the report. Here are the most popular PC components on Steam:

Steam Hardware Survey - December 2023 Processors Intel AMD Microsoft 66.29% (+0.21) 33.66% (-0.22) 0.05% (+0.01) CPU Cores 6 cores 4 cores 8 cores 32.11% (+0.23) 22.82% (-0.18) 20.43% (-0.12) Memory 16GB 32GB 8GB 48.53% (-1.35) 24.02% (+1.25) 14.10% (+0.07) GPU Models NVIDIA RTX 3060 NVIDIA GTX 1650 NVIDIA GTX 1060 5.13% (+0.24) 4.54% (-0.07) 3.76% (-0.44) Video Memory 8GB 6GB 12GB 31.67% (+0.44) 15.76% (-0.57) 15.23% (+0.92) Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1366 x 768 59.58% (-0.51) 16.39% (+0.42) 4.23% (+0.13)

