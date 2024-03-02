When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

42% of Steam users run Windows 11 on their PCs

Neowin · with 0 comments

A Windows 11 logo next to a Steam logo

After making a notable jump in January 2024, Windows 11 lost some of its gaming audience, at least according to Valve. The company published the results of its monthly Steam Hardware & Software Survey, showing platform-average software and hardware preferences among those regularly playing PC games.

The February 2024 report shows that Windows 11 is currently installed on 41.96% of all users who agreed to share their PC specs with Valve. That is a 2.28-point decrease over one month and a 9.9-point increase year-over-year. Keep in mind that participation in the survey is optional, plus Valve randomly selects its participants. Therefore, the data is not 100% accurate, but it is enough to show platform-average results and general trends.

As for Windows 10, it is still number one, even though the gap between the two operating systems is steadily closing. In February 2024, Windows 10 gained 2.76 points on Steam, going back to 54.19%. Of course, there are still those who access Steam on older and now-unsupported Windows versions. 64-bit Windows 7 has 0.57% (-0.02) and 64-bit Windows 8.1 has 0.09% (-0.04).

  1. Windows 10 - 54.19% (+2.76)
  2. Windows 11 - 41.96% (-2.28)
  3. Windows 7 - 0.57% (-0.02)
  4. Windows 8.1 - 0.09% (-0.04)

Overall, Windows holds 96.91% of all Steam users (+0.39).

Here is what was happening on the hardware side in February 2024.

Steam Hardware Survey - February 2024
Processors Intel AMD Microsoft
67.91% (+2.21) 32.05% (-2.20) 0.04% (-0.01)
CPU Cores 6 cores 4 cores 8 cores
34.12% (+2.48) 20.49% (-2.00) 20.15% (-0.74)
Memory 16GB 32GB 8GB

49.04% (-0.56)

 27.19% (+3.48) 12.19% (-1.48)
GPU Models NVIDIA RTX 3060 NVIDIA GTX 1650 NVIDIA RTX 2060

6.00% (+1.17)

 4.11% (-0.42) 4.00% (+0.60)
Video Memory 8GB 12GB 6GB
34.03% (+2.24) 17.12% (+2.08)

15.48% (+0.18)
Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1366 x 768
58.82% (-0.88) 18.99% (+2.97)

3.56% (-0.45)

You can find more information on the official Steam website.

Report a problem with article
Microsoft combat flight simulator
Previous Article

A quick look back at the Microsoft Combat Flight Simulator series

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment