Windows Holographic version 22H2 is now available, here is what's new

Following the release of Windows Holographic version 22H1 back in April, Microsoft has announced the availability of version 22H2 today. This is the platform that powers Microsoft's Windows mixed reality devices such as HoloLens 2. Windows Holographic version 22H2 does not have an extremely lengthy changelog, but it does contain improvements that some customers may deem very important.

A key feature in this release is the ability to leverage certain policies to add users faster. Basically, the new policy makes it easier to skip several screens in the out-of-the-box experience (OOBE) process to onboard users faster. In a similar vein, there's also a captive portal that allows faster sign-in for new users, and you won't be required to find an existing logged-in user for the process to take place.

Another feature is the ability to clean up storage to store logs while remotely troubleshooting a device. There are several other policies in too, including those that allow connection to your own NTP Time Server and disable NCSI passive polling. Finally, don't forget to check out HoloLens 2 security baselines, they haven't changed in this release though.

IT admins can use Windows Update for Business (WUfB) to flight Windows Holographic version 22H2 to their fleet of devices. Meanwhile, users can navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > Check for updates to grab the release as soon as it becomes available. Note that you need to be on at least version 21H1in order to net version 22H2.