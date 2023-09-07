Windows Subsystem for Android 2308 Preview adds clipboard improvements and more

Microsoft has started rolling out a new update for those participating in the Windows Subsystem for Android Preview program. Version 2308.40000.1.0 is now available with platform reliability improvements, clipboard enhancements, and other under-the-hood tweaks. Here is what is new.

What is new in Windows Subsystem for Android 2308 Preview?

The official changelog published in the program's GitHub repository includes the following:

We have shipped an update for Windows Subsystem for Android™ on Windows 11 to the Windows Subsystem for Android™ Preview Program. This update (2308.40000.1.0) includes improvements to platform reliability and functionality improvements. Platform reliability improvements.

Localhost loopback support for "Local network access" experimental feature.

Clipboard reliability and performance improvements.

Kernel update to improve compatibility with running ARM applications on x64 processors.

Correctly report isInMultiWindowMode=false when an app is full screen.

As a reminder, the Windows Subsystem for Android Preview program is separate from the Windows Insider program. You can test early WSA updates on stable Windows 11 builds after signing up for the program on the official website. Microsoft also ships preview updates to Windows insiders, usually after a short delay.

If you have problems with Android apps on your machine or you want to offer a suggestion or improvement, head to Feedback Hub > Apps > Windows Subsystem for Android. Before installing WSA on your device, ensure it meets minimum hardware requirements. Users recently noticed that Microsoft had quietly lowered CPU requirements, which means more users can now officially run Android apps without resorting to hacks and third-party modifications.

In case you missed it, the most recent Windows Subsystem for Android updates introduces Vulkan API support and various stability improvements, security fixes, Chromium updates, and other maintenance enhancements. You can learn more about Windows Subsystem for Android for Windows 11 from the official documentation on the Microsoft Learn website.