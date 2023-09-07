ChatGPT creator OpenAI to hold its first developer conference on November 6

OpenAI has announced plans to host its first developer conference, OpenAI DevDay. The one-day event, scheduled for November 6, will bring together developers worldwide for technical sessions, product demos, and a live-streamed keynote speech in San Francisco.

Through the conference, OpenAI aims to strengthen its relationships with the developer community, which has been key to the rapid adoption of its AI technologies.

The one-day event will bring hundreds of developers from around the world together with the team at OpenAI to preview new tools and exchange ideas. In-person attendees will also be able to join breakout sessions led by members of OpenAI's technical staff. We're looking forward to showing our latest work to enable developers to build new things.

The company opened up access to its models through an application programming interface (API) in 2020, which Microsoft was an early adopter. Today, over 2 million developers currently utilize OpenAI models like GPT-4, GPT-3.5, Dall-E, and Whisper in their applications and products.

OpenAI DevDay will likely include updates on the ChatGPT conversational agent, leveraging GPT-4 and GPT-3.5.

With AI giants like Google and Microsoft racing to keep pace, OpenAI is positioning itself at the forefront of AI innovation. Recently, the company revealed ChatGPT Enterprise, which offers a number of features that are not currently available for normal ChatGPT users. It follows Microsoft's first announced Bing Chat Enterprise.

On the other hand, four tech companies (Microsoft, OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic) have teamed up to create the Frontier Model Forum in July. The goal of this group is to ensure "safe and responsible development" of generative AI, specifically for frontier AI models.

Registration details for the gathering have not yet been announced, however, DevDay's website says in-person developer registration will open in the coming weeks. The company also plans to livestream DevDay's keynote presentation to make it accessible to developers worldwide.