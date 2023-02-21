Microsoft OneDrive on the web will add a Favorites feature in March

Have you ever uploaded a file on a cloud storage service, and then want to access it a few months later, only to take a lot of time finding it? Well, Microsoft thinks it had a solution for its OneDrive service that might work. The Microsoft 365 roadmap (via MSPoweruser) has added an upcoming feature for OneDrive users called Favorites that's due to be added sometime in March.

The description of Favorites on the roadmap states:

Not all M365 documents are used in the same way. You’ll inevitably have a few that you use every week and some you’ll use occasionally. This is where using Favorites can help you stay organized. Favoriting files is a great way to mark content of personal importance and can help you to get back to the content you’re looking for right away.

The Favorites feature will stay consistent with similar features on Microsoft's online services like Document Libraries, on Office.com accounts, and the Files app in Microsoft Teams.

Unfortunately, the upcoming OneDrive Favorites feature is being added to the web version of the service, according to the roadmap. Hopefully it will also be added for the OneDrive app for Windows, Mac, and mobile users in the near future.

Source: Microsoft via MSPoweruser