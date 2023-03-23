WSATools 1.0.0 brings APK bundle and ARM64 support to Windows 11

Simone Franco, the developer of the WSATools app, has released version 1.0.0 in the Microsoft Store. The release brings a few notable changes to the project, allowing users to install APK bundles and run the program on ARM64-devices.

WSATools is a third-party app for sideloading Android applications on Windows 11. It makes the process easier and more user-friendly, removing the need for installing ADB and learning its commands. With WSATools, you can install your favorite Android applications with a single click. It is an excellent tool for those wanting to use Android apps unavailable in the Amazon App Store.

Announcing the availability of WSATools 1.0.0



📦 APK Bundle Support

📃 Logs and Manual Commands

🌍 Localizations support (EN, IT, ES, DE, PL, PT)

💻 ARM64 Support

⚒️ Rebuilt from scratch with #WindowsAppSDK



Download it from the Microsoft Store or https://t.co/yqlMWyV6z4, enjoy! pic.twitter.com/U9bBiKxuHL — Simone Franco (@Simizfo) March 22, 2023

According to the developer, APK bundle support was the most requested feature among WSATools users. APK bundle is a publishing format for Android apps that reduces the app size and simplifies the publishing process in the Google Play Store. APK bundles allow the marketplace to deliver optimized packages tailored for a specific device configuration, language variant, or feature set.

Another significant change in WSATools 1.0.0 is ARM64 support. Customers with ARM-powered computers, such as the Surface Pro 9, can use the app to sideload android applications and games using WSATools. Finally, the update shifts the project from UWP to WinAppSDK, which enables more freedom and stability for WSATools.

You can download WSATools from the Microsoft Store for free. Note that you must download and install Windows Subsystem for Android and toggle on Developer Mode in Windows 11 Settings before attempting to sideload Android applications using WSATools.