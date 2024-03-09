Xbox Alpha Skip-Ahead (2408.240306-2200) includes controller improvements

Microsoft has made version 2408.240306-2200 available to Xbox Insiders on the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring. This update brings two new features, one related to Capture & Share and the other to Xbox Wireless Controllers.

The update brings a firmware update for Xbox Wireless Controllers which resolves unexpected disconnects when using a wired headset. This should improve gaming experiences if you've been noticing any interruptions.

Aside from new features, there are also fixes and known issues in this update. The complete release notes are as follows:

New Features and Experiences We have exciting news! Alpha Skip-Ahead users can expect something new coming to their Xbox Update Preview. Capture & Share Users will now see a toast notification after uploading a new screenshot or game clip to OneDrive if they’re running low on space. Xbox Wireless Controllers We’re releasing a new version of the Xbox Wireless Controller firmware today which includes improvements to unexpected disconnections when using a wired headset. If your controller needs an update, you will be prompted to install it once the controller is powered on and connects to your console. You can also open the Xbox Accessories App to install the update manually if you missed or dismissed the prompt. Fixes Included Thanks to all the great feedback Xbox Insiders provide and the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented with this build: System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console. To learn more visit: What’s This? Learn More About Pseudo-Loc in Preview.

Known Issues While known issues may have been listed in previous Xbox Insider Release Notes, they are not being ignored! However, it may take Xbox engineers more time to find a solution. If you experience any of these issues, we ask that you please follow any guidance provided and file feedback with Report a Problem. Audio Some users have reported experiencing intermittent audio issues across the dashboard, games, and apps. Troubleshooting: If you do experience issues, please confirm your TV and all other equipment have the latest firmware installed. If you are unsure, you may need to contact the manufacturer for assistance. You can also find additional troubleshooting tips here: Troubleshoot audio on your Xbox console. Feedback: If you continue to experience issues after applying the latest firmware and troubleshooting further, please submit feedback via Report a Problem when you are experiencing the issue. Use the “Reproduce with advanced diagnostics” option, then select the category “Console experiences” and “Console Audio Output Issues”. Note: Be sure to include as much information as possible about the issue, when it started, your setup, troubleshooting you have completed, and any additional information that will help us reproduce the issue.

Networking We are investigating reports of an issue where the console may not connect to the network immediately on boot. If you experience this, be sure to report the issue via Report a Problem as soon as you’re able. Workaround: Wait a minute or two for the connection to establish. If your console still hasn’t connected, restart your Xbox from the Power Center or the guide then file feedback with Report a Problem. Learn more about restarting here: How to restart or power cycle your Xbox console.



If you are an Xbox Insider and notice any problems with this update, Microsoft asks that you report the problem so that it can work on addressing it.

