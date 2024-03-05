Microsoft unveils customizable Fallout-themed Xbox Wireless Controller, starts at $85

Microsoft is giving Fallout fans a chance to show off how much they enjoy the RPG franchise with the brand-new Xbox Wireless Controller design. Available as a new Xbox Design Lab face plate option featuring a whole lot of Vault Boys, the Fallout-themed special controller is available now with many customization options.

"This controller is designed with a collage of some of the most iconic Vault Boy perk icons from throughout the franchise's history," says the announcement blog post by Xbox Accessories' Mekias Bekalu. "The white background with the grey etchings of the character allows the design to incorporate all these memorable moments, while still leaving space for you to add all of the colors you love."

The only colorful elements on the controller's face are a single Vault Boy on the face plate and the Vault-Tec decal surrounding the Xbox button. According to Bekalu, there will also be Easter eggs hidden across the design.

Thanks to this being an Xbox Design Lab option instead of a standard release, buyers can also customize the colors across all sides of the body, such as the XYAB button design, add rubber grips, metallic triggers, and other elements. All this costs extra on top of the controller price, however.

All features from a standard Xbox Wireless Controller are here too, like the share button on the center, 3.5mm audio jack, remappable buttons, and removable batteries. It is also usable across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PCs, and mobile devices thanks to Bluetooth and official Xbox Wireless connectivity support.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Fallout is now available for purchase on the Xbox Design Lab store starting at $84.98. Adding in options like metallic triggers and D-pad, rubberized grips, or a custom engraving, will push the price even higher though. As for the future of Fallout, while a new game is probably a long time away, don't forget that the new Fallout TV show from Amazon is releasing next month.