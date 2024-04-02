Microsoft introduces the Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller

Microsoft has a new entry to its family of Xbox Wireless Controllers, and the latest one is from the Vapor series. With the announcement today, alongside Stormcloud Vapor and Dream Vapor, Xbox fans can now choose to go for the brand-new Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition Xbox controller.

Like other Vapor series controllers, each Nocturnal edition controller will have a unique dynamic smoky design pattern on the front case and grips. This latest variant comes with a mix of dark and light green colors.

"Explore the mysteries of the nocturnal world with the uniquely created Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller," says Xbox Accessories' senior product marketing manager Daniel Ruiz. "Inspired by nature at night, every color swirl is an expression of that expansive landscape with a design that’s unique to each controller – each with its own energy and pattern."

The Nocturnal edition also ships with the usual bells and whistles seen in any standard Xbox controller. This includes the textured side and back grips for handling longer gaming sessions and Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth connectivity for playing across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PCs, and mobile devices. A handy 3.5mm audio jack, remappable buttons, and removable batteries are also features.

Don't forget that following a recent update for the Xbox Accessories app across Xbox consoles and Windows, owners can also recalibrate the thumbsticks on their controllers. This allows for correction of minor issues, like small amounts of stick drift, via software instead of having to go through Microsoft support for repairs.

Pre-orders for the Xbox Wireless Controller – Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition are kicking off today with a $69.99 price tag across Xbox markets. It should begin shipping by April 9. For those looking for a more customizable and themed Xbox controller, Microsoft released a Fallout edition controller just last month, but it is a little pricey.