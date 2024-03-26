Microsoft launches Xbox Wireless Arctic Camo Special Edition Controller worldwide

In May 2023, Microsoft unveiled the Xbox Wireless Arctic Camo Special Edition Controller in the United States. About a year later, this stealthy-looking gamepad in winter finish is making its worldwide debut.

Like the rest of the Camo series, Arctic Camo comes with features which make Xbox controllers stand out. Enjoy modern sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort during gameplay – with a hybrid D-Pad that allows your fingers to glide across the surface, textured grips on the bumpers, triggers, and back case for a stronger support. Arctic Camo features a patchwork of rugged white and grey that all tie together into one striking visual. This monochromatic multitool, from the thumbsticks to the hybrid D-Pad and all the way to the triggers, is the perfect purchase for gamers who crave a controller that exudes both style and sophistication.

The Xbox Arctic Camo Special Edition Controller connects to Windows PCs, Xbox consoles, Macs, iPhones, and Android smartphones via Microsoft's proprietary Xbox Wireless protocol, Bluetooth, or a regular USB-C cable. The gamepad also has two built-in profiles so that it can be paired with your console and another device. The Xbox Accessories app also lets you customize the controller and remap its buttons for different games.

All modern Xbox Wireless Controllers have a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting headsets and up to 40 hours of battery life (two AA-sized batteries are included in the box).

Gamers can buy the new controller for $69.99 in all Xbox markets worldwide. Microsoft also suggests pairing it with the official Arctic Camo Xbox Series X Console Wrap. However, it is only available in the United States and Canada via the Microsoft Store.

