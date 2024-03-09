Microsoft skips dropping Windows 11 Dev and Canary Insider builds for a second week

Members of the Windows Insider Program's Dev and Canary channels didn't get new builds to try out this week. This is the second straight week that those Insider members didn't receive a new build.

Microsoft didn't provide a reason for not offering new Dev or Canary builds for Insider members this past week. The last Canary build was released on February 22. Technically, the last Dev Channel builds were released that same day, but they were service updates with no new features. The last Dev Channel update with new features was a joint release with a Canary build way back on February 14.

To be fair, the Windows 11 team might still be taking a little bit of a break after launching the latest public feature release for the OS on February 29. The update, also known as Moment 5, included more language support for Voice Access, sharing content to more apps, new casting improvements, and more.

Members of the Windows Insider Program on the Beta Channel actually got two small updates this week. The first, which dropped on Monday, added a Copilot feature that caused its pane to open when a mouse cursor goes over the Copilot icon.

The other Beta Channel update dropped on Thursday. This one added another Copilot feature. It will show certain actions you can do with the AI assistant if you copy a piece of text in Windows 11, such as explain that text, summarize it or sent it to Copilot chat.

While this week was a bit slow on the Windows 11 updates, next week will certainly be busier. March 12 is also Patch Tuesday at Microsoft, which means Windows 10 22H2 and Windows 11 will both be getting their monthly security updates. Hopefully, we will get some Canary and Dev Insider builds this week as well.