Xbox Free Play Days include Far Cry 6 and NBA 2K23 until Feb. 19

Xbox console owners who have either an Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription can play two full games for free this weekend as part of, natch, Free Play Days. The games will be available to play until 11:59 pm Pacific Time on February 19.

We've already mentioned this game earlier this week, but now Microsoft has confirmed that Ubisoft's open world first person shooter Far Cry 6 can be played for free, in single and co-op mode, this weekend. It's also available to play for free on the PC and PlayStation 4 and 5 platforms.

Microsoft is offering a deep discount on the Xbox version of Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition. From now until Sunday, it's priced at $39.99. That's a 67 percent price cut on that game.

The other game that's part of Xbox Free Play Days this weekend is 2K Sports' pro basketball game NBA 2K23. Here's a quick description:

Answer the call to greatness in NBA 2K23, where you can embark on an exhilarating journey from a hopeful prospect with big dreams to a larger-than-life superstar with an arsenal of fully-developed skills in MyCareer. There’s much to explore and experience on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, with ample opportunities to grow your talent in The City and on board The G.O.A.T. Boat. Indulge in a diverse collection of game modes, including limitless lineup combinations with your favorite players in MyTeam, an homage to generations past and present in MyNBA Eras, and the return of His Airness in the Jordan Challenge.

If you want the full game after the free play period ends, you can get the Standard edition for the Xbox One for just $19.79, or the Standard version for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for $23.09. Both of them are getting 67 percent discounts. In addition, the Michael Jordan version of the game for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles has a 60 percent discount to just $39.99.