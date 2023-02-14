Far Cry 6 will be free to play on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation for Feb. 16-20

If you have been thinking of buying and playing Far Cry 6, but were hesitant to spend a lot of money on the game, you will soon have a way to play the full version with no strings attached. Developer-publisher Ubisoft has revealed that the entire open world first person shooter will be available to download and play from Thursday, February 16 to Sunday, February 20.

You can play the game in single player mode or in co-op, and check out its free event content, which include crossovers with Rambo and Stranger Things. The free version will be available on the PC, as well as Microsoft's Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles, along with Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

If you decide that you like the game before the free play period ends, you will be able to purchase it in all of its available versions for up to 70 percent off its normal price. Any save games you make in the free version can carry over to the paid version as well. You can also buy the recently released expansion pack, Lost Between Worlds, for 50 percent off during the free event.

Far Cry 6 takes place in the fictional Caribbean island nation of Yara, where Antón Castillo (played in the game by Giancarlo Esposito) rules with an iron fist. You play Dani Rojas, a resistance fighter who wants to bring down Castillo and his regime.