You can now play Minecraft on iOS using Bluetooth mouse and keyboard

Mojang has released a minor update for Minecraft (Bedrock) on different platforms. Release 1.19.10 brings several in-game enhancements and fixes, plus it introduces a new way to play the popular game on iOS and iPadOS. Besides touch input and controllers, Minecraft on Apple's mobile platforms now supports Bluetooth mice and keyboards.

Here are other notable changes in Minecraft 1.19.10:

New Features: Allay Duplication When an Allay hears a Jukebox playing, it will do a dance animation

If the Jukebox stops playing, or if the Allay gets too far away from the Jukebox, it will stop dancing

If the Allay is given an Amethyst Shard while dancing, it will play a small amethyst sound, make a heart, and duplicate into another Allay

After duplication, both Allays will have a 5-minute cooldown before being able to duplicate again Changes: Expanded the '/locate' command into locate structure and locate biome

The Trader Llama now has its own spawn egg

Added the player's cause of death to the death screen

Music is now included in the game files on iOS, so players no longer need to be download the music pack from the Marketplace

Added Bluetooth mouse and keyboard support on iOS

You can find the rest of the changelog, including minor fixes and improvements to various parts of the game, in a blog post on the official website. Apple users can download Minecraft from the App Store using this link.