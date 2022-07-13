Prime Day Sale 2022: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are 40% off

Today is day two of Amazon's Prime Day deals, previously we shared deals on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 240Hz Ultrawide, Samsung Galaxy S22 Series of smartphones, JBL Live Free NC+ TWC earbuds, AMD 6000 series of GPU, Nvidia GT 730 up to 3090 Ti GPU deals, and Western Digital My Passport SSD.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds with Intelligent ANC, Head Tracking, and more last year for $199.99, and now on day two of the Prime Day deals, they are being discounted on Amazon in the U.S. by 40%, meaning they are now $80 off for just $119.99.

As a reminder of some of the highlights, the Galaxy Buds Pro features a design that the firm says is built to fit more securely in the ear while also sealing ambient noise. As for audio quality, the earbuds come with an 11-millimeter woofer and a 6.5- millimeter tweeter for what the firm terms calls “deeper bass” and “crisp treble”.

The earbuds house three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) that can ascertain – using both hardware and software – when the user is speaking and adapt noise cancelation levels and even reduce music volume. The firm says that the buds can reduce the background noise by up to “99 percent”. The Buds Pro also comes with the company’s Wind Shield technology that uses a wind chamber and mesh arrangement to cut down on wind noise.

The offering also debuts a new head tracking thanks to Dolby Head Tracking. As the name suggests, the feature allows for the audio to move around with the user, always keeping the user in the center for an improved surround sound experience. This is similar to the Spatial Audio feature on AirPods Pro. However, this feature currently works with devices running One UI 3.1. There is also a new Auto Switch feature that brings seamless source switching between the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Tab S7 series devices.

The South Korean giant promises up to eight hours of audio playback for the Buds Pro alone, and up to 20 hours when combined with the charging case. The devices can provide up to one hour of playback just with a five-minute charge, the firm adds. Other features include IPX7 water resistance rating and support for SmartThings Find. As of writing, they're available in Phantom Black, White and Phantom Silver.

This item qualifies for free shipping and free returns with Prime and you can add up to 3-Years of additional protection, details at the link below.

Amazon is also discounting headphones and earbuds by Beats, Bose, Sony, JBL, and more in day two of the Prime Day deals, if the above offering isn't to your liking. If you do not already have an Amazon Prime account, head over to the dedicated webpage here to start your 30-day free trial.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.