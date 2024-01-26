The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 2-in-1 Laptop is currently available at $400 off

Samsung is currently offering a $400 discount on the original MSRP of its Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 so, grab it for yourself while you still can. This 2-in-1 laptop is equipped with the latest Intel Core i7 processor for optimal performance.

Its slim and lightweight design makes it convenient for on-the-go use. The 3K AMOLED touchscreen offers a 16:10 aspect ratio, providing clarity for various creative tasks on its 16-inch display. The 2-in-1 display offers flexibility, functioning as a traditional laptop or folded back on a 360-degree hinge for creative use with the included S Pen.

The Book3 Pro 360 features a long-lasting battery, allowing users to work from any location without the constant need for charging. Security is a priority with advanced Galaxy Book security features, including a fingerprint reader for secure access.

The laptop comes with a variety of built-in ports, from Thunderbolt 4 to USB-C, and a microSD slot. For communication, it boasts a full-HD webcam, a studio-worthy microphone, and quad AKG speakers for high-quality video calls and audio experiences. In terms of storage, the laptop comes with 1TB of built-in storage and the option to expand up to 2TB via a microSD card.

Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 (Windows 11 Home, Intel Core i7, 16GB + 1TB - NP960QFG / NP960QFG-KA1US): $1499.99 (Samsung US)

Alternatively, you can also check out the Galaxy Book3 Pro, available at $300 off its original MSRP:

Galaxy Book3 Pro (Windows 11 Home, Intel Core i7, 16GB + 1TB - NP960XFG / NP960XFG-KC1US): $1449.99 (Samsung US)

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.