Get this 14-inch Lenovo convertible laptop for just $369 with 3 months of Xbox Game Pass

If you are looking for a killer deal on affordable Windows laptops, do not miss this one from Lenovo: the IdeaPad Flex 5i is now available for as little as $369, saving you 29% off its regular price. And as a cherry on top, it gets you 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for free for extra saving.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is a convertible Windows laptop with a 360-degree hinge (you can transform it into a large tablet), a 14-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels, a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of fast onboard storage (PCIe SSD). Those specs are by no means groundbreaking, but they offer plenty of computing performance for your daily needs without breaking your wallet. Besides, this laptop is portable and lightweight, a perfect companion for those constantly on the go.

The IdeaPad Flex 5i offers a few extra conveniences, such as a built-in fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication using Windows Hello, a large trackpad, two Dolby Audio stereo speakers, a 720p front-facing camera with a physical shutter for privacy, and quick charge support that lets you get two hours of work in just 15 minutes of charging. In addition, the laptop has a Thunderbolt port, a rare sight in sub-$500 Windows laptops.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

You can also check out Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find more tech deals. Also, visit our Deals section to see some of our previously published deals. Some of them are still relevant, so do not miss out.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.