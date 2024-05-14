Limited-time Deal: 34" Samsung ViewFinity S5 Ultrawide QHD Monitor back to its lowest price

Amazon US is offering the Samsung ViewFinity S5 monitor at its lowest price once again. So, if you were unable to avail the discount previously, this is your chance to get your hands on this smart monitor for yourself today.

The ViewFinity S5 boasts a 21:9 aspect ratio, providing a wide display for detailed viewing while the Ultra-WQHD resolution of 3440X1440 pixels enhances multitasking on a single screen.

The monitor features a brightness of 300 cd/m² and a static contrast ratio of 3000:1, ensuring clear visuals. With HDR10 technology, it claims to display over 1 billion colours, surpassing typical SDR technology.

Moreover, it features a 100Hz refresh rate, reducing motion blur. It also features AMD Radeon FreeSync technology which syncs monitor and graphics card refresh rates, minimizing image tearing.

The S5 further allows its users to employ Picture-by-Picture (PBP) to view content from two sources simultaneously at native resolution. Similarly, Picture-in-Picture (PIP) allows resizing a second source, enabling efficient multitasking.

When it comes to your ophthalmic care, the S5's light sensor adjusts brightness based on the ambient lighting, while Eye Saver Mode and Flicker Free technology should reduce blue light exposure and alleviate eye strain, promising comfortable viewing.

34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50GC Series Ultrawide QHD Monitor (100Hz, 5ms, HDR10, AMD FreeSync, Eye Care, Borderless Design, PIP, PBP, LS34C50DGANXZA, 2023, Black): $239.99 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

