4TB SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSD has dropped to its lowest price ever

Amazon US is currently offering the 4TB SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 External solid-state drive at its lowest price to date. This is a suitable option for those who are in need of a reliable and durable external storage solution, so check it out.

The PRO-G40 SSD provides transfer speeds of up to 3000MB/s for sequential read and 2500MB/s for sequential write when using Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps). It also claims to transfer 50GB of data in under a minute. Furthermore, the drive features a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, which provides transfer speeds of up to 1050MB/s for read and 1000MB/s for write operations.

The PRO-G40 is built for durability, with IP68-rated dust and water resistance, 4000lb crush resistance, and a 3m drop protection on a carpeted concrete floor. Moreover, its aluminium core should help keep the drive cool during use. In addition, the SSD is formatted in APFS, making it ready for use with macOS systems.

4TB SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSD (Up to 3000MB/s, Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps), USB-C (10Gbps), IP68 Dust/Water Resistance): $305.75 (Amazon US)

