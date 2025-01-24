Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Amazon is offering a $120 discount on all colors and sizes of the Samsung Galaxy Ring

Galaxy Ring

If you are a Samsung fan looking for the best time to add the health-centric Samsung Galaxy Ring to your Galaxy eco-system, then you are in luck! Because Amazon is offering a flat $120 discount on the Galaxy Ring. The best part? This deal applies to all sizes and colors of the Galaxy Ring (purchase link provided below).

To get the $120 discount, there's nothing that you need to do, as the coupon gets automatically applied during checkout. While the Galaxy Ring typically retails for $399.99, the $120 discount brings the price down to $279.99. Of course, taxes and handling charges are additional, but the device has rarely been discounted since its launch.

Samsung recently added two extra ring sizes for the Galaxy Ring, and now it is offered in 11 sizes, ranging from size 9 to size 15. You can take advantage of the $120 discount on any of the three available colors—Black, Gold, and Silver.

Galaxy Ring discount Amazon

The Galaxy Ring offers health-tracking capabilities including sleep tracking with coaching and heart rate monitoring. It also comes with automatic workout detection (for running and walking). With an IP68 rating and 10ATM water resistance, it is a durable and reliable health companion for daily use. Samsung claims up to six days of battery life for sizes below 12, and up to seven days for sizes 12 and above.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
