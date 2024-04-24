SanDisk Professional PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT SSDs are currently at their lowest prices on Amazon

If you're in the market for a storage upgrade tailored to your professional needs, you may want to consider the SanDisk Professional PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT modular NVMe SSD. Currently, two of its variants, i.e., 1TB and 4TB, are selling at their lowest prices, while its 2TB variant is also available at a highly competitive price, differing by a mere dollar from its historical lowest price.

The SanDisk Professional PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT comes preloaded with a PRO-BLADE SSD mag, providing USB-C (20Gbps) speeds of up to 2000MB/s for both read and write operations. Its modular design allows for easy swapping of PRO-BLADE SSD mags, enabling quick capacity expansion.

Included with the device, the PRO-BLADE SSD mag is capable of withstanding drops of up to 3 meters along with offering up to 4,000 pounds of crush resistance. Users can pair the device with multiple PRO-BLADE SSD mags to carry as many terabytes as needed within a compact and lightweight form factor.

Furthermore, the PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT features an aluminum heat sink to potentially dissipate heat and maintain high speeds, even during heavy usage.

