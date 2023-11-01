Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet just got a 50% discount making it an ideal holiday gift

As we enter November, many people will have already started their holiday shopping, if this is you and you’re on the prowl for something to buy for a child, look no further than the Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet. Right now, you can get it with a 50% discount making it just $54.99, the lowest price it has been to date.

The model that has a 50% discount only has 16GB of storage which could be a bit restrictive for some kids. If you’re willing to part with an additional $20 then you could get the 32GB edition. Do note that the discount is only a 42% discount in this case.

Amazon outlined the following highlights of its Fire 7 Kids tablet:

SAVE UP TO $70: Get a full-featured tablet (not a toy) for kids ages 3–7, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content, and a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand and save versus purchasing items separately.

2 YEAR WORRY-FREE GUARANTEE INCLUDED: If it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free for 2 years.

CONTENT KIDS LOVE - Includes a 1 year subscription of Amazon Kids+: the only service with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and Alexa skills from brands like Disney, Nickelodeon and PBS Kids. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $4.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

NO-HASSLE PARENT CONTROLS: Easy-to-use Parent Dashboard allows you to filter content based on child's age, set educational goals and time limits, and grant access to additional content like Netflix and Disney+.

NOW 30% FASTER: Up to 10 hours of battery for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music and enhanced performance—up to 30% faster quad-core processor compared to Fire 7 Kids 9th Generation and 2GB of RAM (double compared to Fire 7 Kids 9th Generation).

NEVER RUN OUT OF SPACE: Choose from 16 GB or 32 GB of internal storage. Add up to 1TB of expandable storage with microSD—more space for downloading favorite content.

STURDY KID PROOF CASE: Every Fire Kids tablet comes with a sturdy Kid-Proof case designed to protect against drops and bumps.

LOVED BY PARENTS: Fire Tablets for Kids have tens of thousands of 5-star ratings.

If this deal isn’t for you, check out the deal we just posted about the Amazon Echo Show 5 smart home device. If you buy it soon, you’ll be able to net yourself a big 56% discount.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.