Amazon will hold its first Big Spring Sale event March 20-25 with large discounts promised

Officially, the first day of spring in 2024 happens on March 19. The day after that event, Amazon is going to be holding a new, and very long, event that's likely to jump-start its revenues for the spring season.

In a blog post, Amazon officially announced the first-ever Big Spring Sale, The event will run for six days, and officially begins at midnight Pacific time (3 am Eastern time) on March 20. The event will last until March 25. The event will last a lot longer than the summer-themed Amazon Prime Day, and the fall-themed Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, both of which usually last two days.

The other big difference is that the Amazon Big Spring Sale is not limited to Prime members. Anyone will be able to get big discounts on items during the sale. That being said, Amazon confirmed that Prime members will get some special discounts during the event that will not be available to non-Prime members.

The retailer says customers can expect to see price cuts in at least these product categories during the event:

Up to 50% off select beauty products

Up to 50% off select sports and outdoors equipment

Up to 40% off select home products

Up to 40% off select spring apparel

Up to 40% off select electronics

Amazon will also have deep discounts on its own hardware products during the Big Spring Sale including Kindle ebook readers, its lineup of Echo smart speakers and displays, and more. New deals will also go live each day of the six-day event.

It will be interesting to see if rival retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Newegg and others will also launch their own sales events on the same days as Amazon's Big Spring Sale, as they have in the past to compete with Amazon Prime Day.

