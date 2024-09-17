Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024 comes back October 8-9; some deals are already live

Amazon is trying to jump-start the holiday gift-buying season once again with its second sales event for Prime members. The 2024 edition of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will begin at 12:01 am Pacific time (3:01 am Eastern time) on October 8 and run through October 9.

As with Amazon Prime Day, the price cuts for products that will participate in Prime Big Deal Days are just for members of Amazon Prime. If you are not a member, you can still sign up for a free 30-day trial now so you can get these discounts, and then cancel the trial before you are charged.

For the first time, Prime Big Deal Days will be available in Turkey. The event will also take place in the following countries:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

France

Germany

Italy

Luxembourg

The Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

United Kingdom

United States

The event will take place in Japan, but a later date that has not been announced.

While the event has not officially begun, Amazon has already cut the prices of a number of its own products ahead of time for Prime members. That includes the 40-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series for $159.99. That's $90 off its MSRP for Prime members when the promo code 40PRIME is entered at checkout.

Prime members can also get a special four month free subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. It offers streaming access to over 100 million songs in high-quality audio that also ad-free and supports listening offline with unlimited skips.

Amazon Prime members already have access to to the food delivery service Grubhub+, which normally costs $120 a year and offers a number of extras including no delivery fees on some powers, price cuts on service fees, and exclusive offers. However, from now until October 9, Prime members who have never used Grubhub+ before can get $10 off their first order of $15 or more with the code PRIME10.

Ahead of Prime Big Deals Days, make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.