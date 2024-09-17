OnePlus Open sees 24% price drop bringing it down to $1,299.99

If you are in the market for a foldable smartphone, check out the OnePlus Open now because it has recently seen a further price cut bringing it 24% down from its list price of $1,699.99 to $1,299.99. At this price, Amazon has awarded it the Amazon Choice label reflecting its good price and reviews.

Let's not kid ourselves, at $1,299.99, this phone has a hefty price tag but for the price, you'll get a great device. It packs a massive 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, it supports dual SIM if you have two phone numbers, it has a large 4,805 mAh battery to see you through the day and 67 W fast charging, and it has a 120 Hz Fluid Display to improve the entertainment experience.

Another notable feature of this device is the inclusion of a Hasselblad camera, OnePlus says it's the first foldable camera that Hasselblad has developed. It's a triple camera array featuring a 48 MP primary camera, a 64 MP telephoto camera, and a 48 MP ultra-wide camera.

While the phone may essentially be two phones stuck together with a hinge, OnePlus says that it's the thinnest foldable phone available in North America at the time of launch. Not only this but the OnePlus Open features a huge 7.82" 120 Hz display with an almost invisible crease along which the device folds. The resolution is 2,268 x 2,440 px (426 ppi). There is also a 6.31-inch OLED cover display with a resolution of 1,116 x 2,484 px.

Powering the OnePlus Open is the Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm). That includes an octa-core CPU and an Adreno 740 GPU. The phone is running Android 13 (upgradable to Android 14) but it's branded as OxygenOS 14 and carries tweaks by OnePlus.

Buy the OnePlus Open now for $1,299.99 (was $1,699.99) - Voyager Black, Emerald Dusk

