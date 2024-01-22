Save 33% on AMD Ryzen 5 7600X, now available for all-time low price of just $199

AMD's seventh-generation Ryzen processors offer plenty of power and CPU innovations while being noticeably more expensive than the preceding generation. However, your new Ryzen 7000-powered build will not break your wallet thanks to this wonderful deal on the Ryzen 5 7600X. You can get this six-core CPU with a 33% discount, only for $199.99.

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is a six-core, twelve-thread processor. Built using a 5nm process, the CPU offers stock clock speeds of up to 4.7GHz stock. If that is not enough, feel free to overclock this chip—all Ryzen 7000 processors are unlocked, except for models with stacked 3D cache, such as the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 9 7950X3D.

Unlike previous non-G Ryzen processors, seventh-gen models have built-in graphics, which means you can use the Ryzen 5 7600X in a build without a discrete graphics card—a good choice if you build an inexpensive computer for productivity, editing, or other tasks that do not rely on powerful GPUs.

Other Ryzen 5 7600X specs include 32MB of L3 cache and 105W default. The processor has no stock cooling, so be sure to buy a decent cooler capable of dissipating at least 125W of heat.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Keep in mind that all Ryzen 7000 processors require motherboards with the AM5 socket, and they are not compatible with AM4 boards. Besides, there is no support for DDR4 memory—only DDR5 is supported.

You can also check out Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find more tech deals. Also, visit our Deals section to see some of our previously published deals. Some of them are still relevant, so do not miss out.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.