Better than Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti: AMD 20GB RX 7900 XT is selling at the cheapest price

It has generally been a great time to get into PC gaming or to upgrade your old system as most computer hardware parts nowadays are selling at really good prices. While we cover plenty of these deals here at Neowin, like SSDs, and hard disks (HDDs), both internal as well as external, graphics cards too have been falling in prices, especially ones from AMD. In this article we cover the 20GB RX 7900 XT deals which is one of the best high end GPUs money can buy (purchase links below).

AMD RX 7900 XT(X) reference design

The RX 7900 XT is around 10% faster than the RTX 4070 Ti in rasterization performance and likewise around 10% slower in ray tracing output as well. However, the biggest advantage for the 7900 XT is its enormous 20GB frame buffer. As we enter the era of true next gen console gaming, more and more AAA titles are starting to gobble up more VRAM. Nvidia's last gen 8GB GPUs like the RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti as well as the 10GB RTX 3080 are beginning to really struggle, even at 1080p on some of these titles. This happens when the available memory buffer is exceeded and the GPU is forced to utilize system memory via the PCIe bus. Textures appear muddy and the game stutters.

While the 4070 Ti's 12GB VRAM should be plenty for 1440p or 4K gaming for another year or so, the 20GB on the XT will last far longer, likely leading to the famous FineWine scenario.

As an Amazon and Newegg Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

