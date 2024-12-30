24-inch iMac 2023 with M3 chip and 512GB storage has dropped to its lowest price ever

Amazon US is currently offering the 2023 Apple iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer at its lowest price yet. It is powered by the M3 chip, which includes an 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores and a 10-core GPU along with a 16-core Neural Engine for machine learning tasks. It further supports 8GB of unified memory.

Its 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, with 4480x2520 resolution at 218 ppi, supports 500 nits of brightness and 1 billion colours. The display also supports wide colour (P3) and True Tone technology. Furthermore, the iMac includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three built-in microphones, and a six-speaker system with Spatial Audio.

It supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, though Wi-Fi 6E availability may vary by region. Connectivity options include:

Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports with support for: DisplayPort Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40Gb/s) USB 4 (up to 40Gb/s) USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10Gb/s) Thunderbolt 2, HDMI, DVI, and VGA supported using adapters (sold separately)

3.5 mm headphone jack with advanced support for high-impedance headphones

Gigabit Ethernet

Two USB 3 ports (up to 10Gb/s)

The package includes a colour-matched Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and a Magic Mouse.

24-inch Apple iMac 2023 (M3 chip, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage): $1,199.97 (Amazon US)

