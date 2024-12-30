Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm) GPS model is now available at its lowest price

Looking for a partner for your new year's fitness goals? You will be glad to know that the Apple Watch Series 10 is now available at its lowest price ever on Amazon. Several flavors of the 46mm GPS model of the Watch Series 10 is available for just $359—16% off its MSRP of $429. The best part? There are multiple color options to choose from.

The Apple Watch Series 10 features a stunning 416 by 496 pixels resolution LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina display, that boasts a 2,000 nits peak brightness, easily making it visible even under harsh sunlight. Under the hood, it is powered by a S10 64-bit dual-core processor for smooth performance and packs 64GB of internal storage capacity. Running on the latest watchOS 11, the smartwatch is crack-resistant, IP6X dust-resistant, and water-resistant up to 50m.

The Watch Series 10 features such as Fall Detection and Crash Detection, ensuring emergency services are notified in case of accidents. The Emergency SOS feature lets you call for help during distressing situations. Renowned for its accurate health-tracking features, the Apple Watch Series 10 is a perfect fitness companion, offering a wide range of workout modes and sensors to give you detailed insight into your health such as:

Electrical heart sensor

Third‑generation optical heart sensor

Temperature sensor1

Compass

Always‑on altimeter

High‑g accelerometer

High dynamic range gyroscope

Ambient light sensor

Depth gauge

Water temperature sensor

Thanks to these sensors, the Apple Watch Series 10 can track health metrics like heart rate, respiratory rate, sleep apnea, irregular heart rhythm, menstrual cycle, stress, and more. The Apple Watch Series 10 also lets you listen to music, thanks to the built-in speaker, something not possible on previous-gen Apple Watch models.

If you are interested, then you can purchase the Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm) GPS model in the following styles (from $359.99) from the below links:

