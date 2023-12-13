Apple 67W USB-C charger is now available with a massive 49% discount

If you are looking for a high-quality, powerful USB-C charger for all types of devices, check out Apple's 67W USB-C Power Adapter, which is now available with a massive, all-time high 49% discount. Users often question Apple's accessory pricing policies, but for just $29.99, a solid 67W USB-C charger is a great pick. Besides, Apple products rarely go down in price this much, so do not miss the opportunity.

Apple's 67W USB-C charger is compatible with numerous devices that accept charge via USB-C cables. You can use it to charge MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, Windows laptops, Android smartphones, and many more.

According to Apple, the 67W USB-C Power Adapter can get your MacBook Air with the M2 chip from dead to 50% roughly in 30 minutes. It also works with older MacBooks, even those still powered by old Intel processors. It will also charge your iPad faster than the bundled 20W adapter since newer models support up to 35W charging.

The adapter uses a retractable Type A plug for convenient storage in your bag or backpack when not in use. In addition, you can swap the plug with another kind, eliminating the need for a different charger or adapter when traveling to other countries.

Note that the charger does not include a USB-C cable, so you need to source your own to complete the set. Since good and reliable USB-C cables are not expensive, this should not be a big problem.

Apple 67W USB-C Power Adapter - $29.99 | 49% off on Amazon US

