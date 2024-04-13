Apple's 96W USB-C charger is down to its lowest price of just $39.99

If you need a high-quality and powerful charger for your laptop, tablet, phone, or other device, check out Apple's white 96W USB-C charger. It is currently available on Amazon for half of its original price, a rare occurrence for Apple products. Get it for only $39.99, a new all-time low price.

The 96W USB-C charger from Apple is primarily made for MacBooks, especially high-end Pro models with beefy processors and batteries. Apple says the power adapter is a fast, efficient, and reliable charging option that can top up a 14-inch MacBook Pro from 0 to 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes using a USB-C to MagSafe 3 or USB-C to USB-C cable (cables are sold separately and not included in the box with the charger).

Other officially supported devices include the Apple Vision Pro augmented reality headset, the iPhone 15 Series with its USB-C port, and all sorts of MacBooks released from 2015 to date. However, you can also use it to charge other gadgets, such as various iPad models (13-inch Pro models can take up to 35W of charge), Windows laptops, Android smartphones, power banks, smart watches, etc.

Like other Apple chargers, the 96W model features one USB-C port and retractable connectors for extra portability. Moreover, you can swap the connector with one made for another country, which will be handy when travelling.

Apple 96W White USB-C Charger - $39.99 | 50% off on Amazon US

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

