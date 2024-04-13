Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Apple's 96W USB-C charger is down to its lowest price of just $39.99

Neowin · with 0 comments

Apples 96W USB-C Charger

If you need a high-quality and powerful charger for your laptop, tablet, phone, or other device, check out Apple's white 96W USB-C charger. It is currently available on Amazon for half of its original price, a rare occurrence for Apple products. Get it for only $39.99, a new all-time low price.

The 96W USB-C charger from Apple is primarily made for MacBooks, especially high-end Pro models with beefy processors and batteries. Apple says the power adapter is a fast, efficient, and reliable charging option that can top up a 14-inch MacBook Pro from 0 to 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes using a USB-C to MagSafe 3 or USB-C to USB-C cable (cables are sold separately and not included in the box with the charger).

Apples 96W USB-C Charger

Other officially supported devices include the Apple Vision Pro augmented reality headset, the iPhone 15 Series with its USB-C port, and all sorts of MacBooks released from 2015 to date. However, you can also use it to charge other gadgets, such as various iPad models (13-inch Pro models can take up to 35W of charge), Windows laptops, Android smartphones, power banks, smart watches, etc.

Like other Apple chargers, the 96W model features one USB-C port and retractable connectors for extra portability. Moreover, you can swap the connector with one made for another country, which will be handy when travelling.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

You can also check out Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find more tech deals. Also, visit our Deals section to see some of our previously published deals. Some of them are still relevant, so do not miss out.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
Gulikit KK3 Max Controller
Next Article

Gulikit KK3 Max - A premium controller with refined performance almost all the time

Galaxy AI
Previous Article

Older Samsung Galaxy models are in for a treat, One UI 6.1 to bring Galaxy AI in May

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment