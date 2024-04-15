Apple Mac Mini (2023) with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD is 11% off on Amazon UK

If you’re based in the UK and have been thinking about buying a Mac Mini to plug into a monitor, you might be interested to know that the M2 version with a 512GB SSD is available for £754.99 now after it received an 11% discount. If you have the cash to splash, the M2 Pro version is also at its lowest price of £1234.99.

Explaining what the M2 variant of the Mac Mini delivers, the Amazon page listing says:

SUPERCHARGED BY M2 — Get more done faster with a next-generation chip. From rich presentations to immersive gaming, M2 flies through work and play. M2 has 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores and up to 24GB unified memory. CONNECT WHAT YOU WANT — Mac mini with the M2 chip has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet and a headphone jack. And if you want faster networking speeds, you can configure Mac mini with 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times the throughput. SIMPLY COMPATIBLE — All your go-to apps run lightning-fast on your Mac mini, from Microsoft 365 to Adobe Creative Cloud to Zoom. And over 15,000 apps and plug-ins are optimised for M2. EFFICIENT MEMORY — Unified memory on Mac does more than traditional RAM. A single pool of high-bandwidth, low-latency memory allows Apple silicon to move data fast — so everything you do is fluid. Choose up to 24GB memory with M2. More memory means easier multitasking and handling of large files. FAST SSD STORAGE — Mac mini comes with all-flash storage for all your photo and video libraries, files and apps. Choose up to 2TB SSD with M2. KEEP IT SAFE AND SECURE — M2 and macOS Ventura give Mac mini industry-leading privacy and security features, including built-in protections against malware and viruses. And the next-generation Secure Enclave helps keep your system and data protected. MAC MINI DOES THAT — Mac mini with M2 is perfect for an impressive range of uses, from creating presentations to photo editing to gaming. EASY TO USE — Getting set up is simple, and Apple ID makes it easy for you to switch to Mac. So you can get going, straight out of the box.

With the M2 Pro version, the listing says:

SUPERCHARGED BY M2 PRO — M2 Pro brings power to take on demanding projects. Its up to 12-core CPU makes pro workflows fly, and the up to 19-core GPU provides next-level graphics performance. It can be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory.

Both editions of the Mac Mini share the same ratings on Amazon. The product is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars, basically as good as it comes, based on 391 ratings.

As mentioned, both of the Mac Mini’s are at their lowest price ever so now would be a decent time to buy one if you were already thinking about it. Both are dispatched and sold by Amazon so you shouldn’t have any messing about when waiting to receive your Mac Mini.

